Washington Post Pummels Sanders, Blasts His Claims of Unfair Coverage as a ‘Conspiracy Theory’

The Washington Post let 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have it after the senator accused the paper of unfair coverage.

The editor of the Washington Post, Marty Baron, did not take the assertations sitting down, blasting Sanders as being a part of “a large club of politicians” that make noise “about their coverage” and bashed the Vermont senator’s claims as a “conspiracy theory.”

“Sen. Sanders is a member of a large club of politicians — of every ideology — who complain about their coverage,” said Baron. “Contrary to the conspiracy theory the senator seems to favor, Jeff Bezos allows our newsroom to operate with full independence, as our reporters and editors can attest.”

Baron’s comments came after Sander’s campaign stop on Monday in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, where the independent senator from Vermont took aim at the Post and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, claiming he does not “know why” the Washington paper “doesn’t write particularly good articles” regarding him.

"I talk about (Amazon's taxes) all of the time," the self-described democratic socialist claimed. "And then I wonder why The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos, who owns Amazon, doesn't write particularly good articles about me. I don't know why."