Washington Post Publishes ‘White Genocide’ Professor

The Washington Post published an opinion piece by the Drexel University professor who called for white genocide in which he blames college conservatives for “squashing academic freedom.”

George Ciccariello-Maher, who is a tenured professor at Drexel, first gained national media attention when he tweeted, “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide.” He followed up his Christmas wish with the assertion that the massacre of white people during the Haitian revolution was “a good thing indeed.”

The Daily Caller, who the professor calls a “minor conservative outlet” in his Washington Post piece, revealed that Ciccariello-Maher had a history on anti-white tweets and scholarship.

On June 8, 2015, for example, Ciccariello-Maher said, “Abolish the White Race,” and a little over a week later claimed that Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof “simply put into practice what many white Americans already think.” – READ MORE