Washington Post Gives Keith Ellison Four Pinocchios For Lying About His Relationship With Farrakhan

When The Washington Post condemns a prominent Democrat, giving him a rating of four Pinocchios for egregiously lying, they must think it must be one hell of a lie.

On Friday, the Post nailed Keith Ellison, vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, whom it noted was “one of two Muslim members of Congress,” for insisting in 2016 when he was seeking the chairmanship of the DNC that his interactions with vehement anti-Semite and racist Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan ended in 2006.

First the Post quoted Ellison’s interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” December 14, 2016, in which he admitted working with the Nation of Islam in 1995, but claimed he had disavowed the group in 2006, saying;

We’re talking about something that happened in 1995. This was the year that the Million Man March took off. People were attacking the march at the time. … Man, I’m telling you back in 2006 and before, I disavowed them. That’s the ridiculous thing about this, that we keep on having to answer this kind of stuff. – READ MORE

