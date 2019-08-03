Washington Post: Even Trump’s Favorite Food Has a ‘Hidden Russian Connection’

A Washington Post magazine piece suggested on Tuesday that even President Donald Trump’s favorite food, namely hamburgers, was tied to the Russians.

“Even one of Trump’s favorite foods has a hidden Russia connection,” read the headline of a guest post from Deena Prichep, a Portland journalist and author of a Russian cookbook.

“It’s high summer — hamburger season,” Prichep wrote. “The char, the fat, the squishy perfection of processed bread sopping up the overflowing juices — doesn’t it somehow seem like Americans’ birthright? There’s a reason that President Trump chose to serve hamburgers — twice — as an all-American feast for some all-American championship college football players.”

“But peel back the oil-spattered pages of history, and you’ll find that the sandwich so closely aligned with the stars and stripes was once also embraced by the hammer and sickle,” she continued. “(Yep, like so much about this current administration, even Trump’s beloved hamburgers have surprising ties to Russia.)” – READ MORE