Washington Post ‘Conservative’ Jennifer Rubin Spreads Fake News About Kavanaugh Hearing Prosecutor

If Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford shows up on Thursday to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, she’ll be questioned by Rachel Mitchell, a sex crimes prosecutor from Arizona.

Of course, as these things go, it didn’t take long for liberals and Democrats to begin maligning Mitchell. Most intriguing was a Twitter post by Jennifer Rubin, who is called “conservative” by The Washington Post, where she writes a column called “Right Turn.”

Only this crowd of clueless old white guys wold pick someone from Sheriff Joe's operation. I was saying no self-respecting lawyer would take the job of giving cover to GOP cowards. I was right. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 26, 2018

There was only one problem: Her claim was completely wrong.

Mitchell worked at the Maricopa County Attorney’s office, while Arpaio worked in the Sheriff’s Department — two completely different agencies. And Twitterers were quick to point out the error. – READ MORE

As an extraordinary series of uncorroborated, lurid last-minute allegations threatens to derail his confirmation to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, the California professor accusing him of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago, are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The proceedings may be upended by late-breaking developments: In a statement released Wednesday evening, Judiciary Committee Republicans revealed that on Monday, they conducted their “first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his [sic] complaint.” They conducted a second interview the next day.

On Wednesday, Republicans said in the statement, they received a “more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” GOP investigators also spoke on the phone with another man making a similar claim.

Ford has previously said there is “zero chance” she would have confused Kavanaugh for anyone else.

In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: “Republicans are flailing,” the aide said, according to NBC News. “They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules.” – READ MORE