Washington Post columnist warns of need to ‘burn down the Republican Party’ to wipe out Trump supporters

Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin pushed for Americans to work together to “burn down the Republican party” in the hopes of extinguishing any trace of the enthusiasm for President Trump.

Rubin appeared on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Sunday and said that not only does Trump have to lose in 2020, but there must be a purging of “survivors” who still support the commander-in-chief.

“It’s not only that Trump has to lose, but that all his enablers have to lose,” she said. “We have to collectively, in essence, burn down the Republican Party.”

“We have to level them because if there are survivors — if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again.” – READ MORE