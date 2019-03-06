Washington Post: Border Rush May Hit 100,000 Migrants in March

The Cross-border Migrant Inflow May Reach 100,000 People In March, According To The Washington Post.

“The number of migrants taken into custody last year jumped 39 percent from February to March, and a similar increase this month would push levels to 100,000 detentions or more,” the Washington Post reported March 4. The paper continued:

U.S. court restrictions on the government’s ability to keep children in immigration jails — and the sheer volume of people arriving — have left Homeland Security agencies [on the border] defaulting increasingly to the overflow model Trump deplores as “catch-and-release.”

An inflow of 100,000 per month brings migration up towards the levels encouraged by former President George W. Bush before his economic bubble and 2008 crash.

The claim that border crossings are near historic lows is simply no longer true. Feb stats will show another huge increase in families, with some days topping 3,000 detentions. We are at levels of unauthorized migration not seen since the GW Bush admin https://t.co/KsABTRURQG — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) March 5, 2019

The establishment’s open borders welcome is extracting wealth and political stability from Central American countries. Poor farmers and workers are mortgaging their homes and land to fund their travel to get the government-arranged “catch-and-release” welcome which is being offered to migrants who bring their children. – READ MORE