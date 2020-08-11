Washington Post accused of ‘sounding like Antifa’s publicist’ with glowing feature on Portland protesters

The Washington Post is being accused of “sounding like Antifa’s publicist” by publishing a bizarre photo gallery of Portland protesters that glorified the city’s sometimes violent demonstrators.

“Antifa sympathizers in the media whitewashed the left-wing group’s violence yet again this past weekend, gifting them with a glossy photo essay in The Washington Post,” Media Research Center news analyst Kristine Marsh wrote.

“The Post reporter of course downplayed the violent methods as just ‘vandalism’ of course, before cheering on their ‘stamina and creativity,’” Marsh added. “The paper featured large photos of Antifa protesters… you know average Americans just like you and me. Just decked out in gas masks and black bloc, like you know, average Americans wear to ‘protests.’”

Post reporter Marissa J. Lang teamed up with photographer Leah Nash for the feature published Saturday and headlined, “Trump sent agents to quell unrest. But protest is what Portland does best,” which puts an emphasis on the fashion choices of protesters.

“Dressed in all black with patterned masks and bandannas covering their faces and earplugs to block the burst of explosions,” Lang wrote of sisters who apparently grew up “clapping to protest songs and stomping their feet to chants for justice and peace.”

“In their hands, they cradle bundles of burning sage — an ode to their Native American roots used to calm protesters and clear chemicals from the air,” Lang continued. “In this waterfront city, protests are as natural as the salmon swimming in the Willamette River.” – READ MORE

