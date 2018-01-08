Washington men allegedly opened fire on elementary school, bragged about it

Two young men in Washington state, who reportedly bragged to friends that they “shot up” an empty elementary school in the middle of the night, have been charged with malicious mischief, police said.

Teven Callan, 18, of Tulalip, and Samuel Olson, 19, of Marysville, were arrested Thursday after police found reason to arrest them for first-degree malicious mischief, The Herald reported.

Marysville Police said it appeared more than 60 shots had been fired at Pinewood Elementary School, causing up to $55,000 worth of damage.

The two apparently went to a New Year’s Eve party afterwards to brag about what they’d done. (FOX NEWS)

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *