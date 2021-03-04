Washington Football Team Ditches Cheerleaders, Will Feature Co-Ed Dance Squad

As part of an effort to embrace “inclusivity” and “strength,” the Washington Football Team (WFT) has opted to replace their traditional all-female cheerleading squad with a co-ed dance team.

WFT senior adviser Petra Pope told USA Today that the club’s decision to forego the traditional cheerleading arrangement is part of an effort to promote a”skillset of being super athletic, which is what we’re really honing in on.”

Pope explained, “We want to be more inclusive, so we are going to invite a coed entity (to audition). We’re able to do more things with the strength of a male, and lifts, so that’s changed a great deal. The inclusivity, strength, and interest of choreography has changed.”

Pope stressed that while all of the WFT’s cheerleading contracts have expired, all performers on last year’s squad are welcome to audition for the 2021 dance squad.

Another possible motive for the WFT’s sudden change in cheerleading philosophies can be found in the team’s ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit with more than 40 women, including cheerleaders from the 2008 and 2010 squads.- READ MORE

