Washington fears new threat from ‘deepfake’ videos

Lawmakers and experts are sounding the alarm about “deepfakes,” forged videos that look remarkably real, warning they will be the next phase in disinformation campaigns.

The manipulated videos make it difficult to distinguish between fact and fiction, as artificial intelligence technology produces fake content that looks increasingly real.

The issue has the attention of lawmakers from both parties on Capitol Hill.

“It is almost too late to sound the alarm before this technology is released — it has been unleashed … and now we are playing a bit of defense,” Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) told The Hill.

Asked whether this is the next phase of disinformation campaigns, Warner replied “Absolutely.”

Experts say it is only a matter of time before advances in artificial intelligence technology and the proliferation of those tools allow any online user to create deepfakes.

“It is regarded by political and technology experts as the next weapon in the disinformation warfare,” Fabrice Pothier, senior advisor with the Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity, told The Hill. – READ MORE