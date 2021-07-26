Washington, DC, public schools to require face masks this fall

Public school students in the nation’s capital will resume in-person lessons in the fall, but the city will require face masks when they do.

Washington, D.C., Public Schools (DCPS) sent out the update to parents saying masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors in schools for the fall term regardless of vaccination status.

More than 50,000 students will return to their schools at the end of August, and the district is racing to keep families advised of changes to COVID-19 safety protocols, according to WJLA.

“We’re not intentionally withholding any information,” Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said Thursday. “We’re in a very fluid environment. The guidelines and protocols shift as things evolve.”

The guidance follows the recommendation of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which advised that students between the ages of 2 and 12 are not currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --