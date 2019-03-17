Was Beto O’Rourke’s First Day Of Fundraising Underwhelming? His Campaign Won’t Share.

The much-anticipated “Beto-mania” may not have materialized for Democratic presidential contender and former Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke.

After hyping the “first 24 hours” of his campaign in a letter to supporters released concurrently with his official announcement, O’Rourke’s team has chosen not to release fundraising numbers from O’Rourke’s first day on the campaign trail, leading to widespread speculation that O’Rourke did not raise anywhere near what he expected.

In his very first “presidential campaign” email, O’Rourke touted the “first 24” hours as key to assessing the viability of his campaign: “What we raise in the first 24 hours will set the tone in the national conversation about the viability of our campaign.”

His campaign isn’t wrong: although many experts questioned the rationale behind Bernie Sanders (I-VT) re-entering the presidential race for a second time, NBC News reports that Sanders easily bypassed his $1 million goal, raising a staggering $5.9 million in the first 24 hours of his 2020 effort, on average donations of $27 (an odd number, but a hallmark of Sanders’ 2016 grassroots campaign). – READ MORE