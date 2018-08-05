Warships Flex Their Muscles with Impressive Showing at Warfare Exercise (VIDEO)

“Twenty-five nations, 46 surface ships, five submarines, 17 land forces, and more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel participated in Rim of the Pacific exercise 2018,” a statement from RIMPAC Public Affairs read.

“This year’s RIMPAC iteration marked the 26th in the series that began in 1971 and is now held every two years.”

“As the world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s interconnected oceans,” read a March statement from the U.S. 3rd Fleet Public Relations back in May.

“Additional firsts include New Zealand serving as Sea Combat Commander and Chile serving as Combined Force Maritime Component Commander,” the 3rd Fleet statement read. “This is the first time a non-founding RIMPAC nation (Chile) will hold a component commander leadership position.”

That’s a whole heck of a lot of ships.- READ MORE

