Warren’s New U.S. Immigration Policy Would End Border Crossing as a Crime

Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Thursday announced a broad immigration policy that would decriminalize undocumented border crossing and end the use of privately run detention centers if she is elected president.

Warren’s 22-point policy also called for creating a pathway to citizenship for current undocumented immigrants and raising the cap on refugees who can seek asylum. It includes actions she would take unilaterally in the White House and legislation she would call on Congress to enact.

“We need expanded legal immigration that will grow our economy, reunite families and meet our labor market demands,” Warren wrote in a post on Medium.com announcing the plan.

“We need real reform that provides cost-effective security at our borders, addresses the root causes of migration and provides a path to status and citizenship so that our neighbors don’t have to live in fear.” – READ MORE