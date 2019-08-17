Warren’s Indian Country Plan Doesn’t Mention Her Heritage

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) released a detailed plan to address problems in Indian Country in the United States, but declined to mention her own disputed heritage claims that have caused her political embarrassment.

The 2020 presidential candidate wrote the U.S. had to be honest about its systemic mistreatment of American Indians, dating back to before its founding.

“The story of America’s mistreatment of American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians is a long and painful one, rooted in centuries of discrimination, neglect, greed, and violence,” she wrote in a Medium post. “Tribal Nations robbed of more than a billion acres of land. Resources seized and sacred sites desecrated. Native languages and religions suppressed. Children literally stolen from communities in an effort to eradicate entire cultures.”

Warren pledged as president to end what she called the federal government’s callous disregard for native sovereignty, such as with the Dakota and Keystone pipelines.

"I'll revoke the the ill-advised and improperly granted permits for the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, and reject permitting of new projects where these processes are not followed," she wrote.