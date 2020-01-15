Warren: We Need to Stop Putting Trans Women in Prison With Men

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) on Sunday vowed to protect the LGBTQ community by making sure transgender women aren’t in the same prisons as men.

“We have to protect all of our people, and it works all the way through the system,” Warren said at a campaign rally in Marshalltown, Iowa. “One of the things we have to think about as a nation—we have to stop putting trans women who are incarcerated into prisons with men where they are at risk. It is our responsibility.”

Warren’s emphasis on protecting transgender women in prison is part of her “Securing LGBTQ+ Rights and Equality” plan that was released in October. The plan promises every facility would cover “transition-related surgeries,” and she argued solitary confinement puts transgender people at risk of “greater psychological distress.” – READ MORE