Warren: We need to start impeachment proceedings for AG Barr (VIDEO)

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling on the House to commence impeachment proceedings if Attorney General Bill Barr does not willingly resign.

Barr has been the subject of scorn after the Department of Justice opted – rightfully – to reduce the amount of jail time requested by federal prosecutors for Roger Stone, a former associate of President Trump.

The DOJ, independently of the President’s own complaints, sought reduction of the “extreme” sentencing request of nine years.

“We are watching a descent into authoritarianism…We should all be calling on the Attorney General to resign.” Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren weighs in on President Trump and the Roger Stone case, saying the House may need to consider impeaching AG Bill Barr. pic.twitter.com/xKlVpl8XWo — CNN (@CNN) February 13, 2020

The left has wantonly drawn a line between a tweet from Trump calling the recommendation of nine years to be a “miscarriage of justice” and Barr’s actions in taking charge of a case that had gone off the rails.

As former Rep. Trey Gowdy notes, “There are child pornographers, people who rob banks who do not get nine years.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --