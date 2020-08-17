Warren: Trump Will ‘Do Everything He Can to Destroy the Post Office’ Because He Is Losing

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is criticizing President Donald Trump’s handling of the United States Postal Service (USPS) ahead of the upcoming general election in November.

During an appearance on “The Today Show,” Warren verbalized her concerns about the controversial restructuring of the Postal Service as she stressed how vital it is for USPS to stay afloat for the American people.

“People depend on the post office. We’re depending on it for our democracy for votes,” Warren said on Monday. “But people also depend on it to get their retirement checks and their social security. People depend on it to get medications through the mail.”

The Democratic lawmaker went on to criticize the president.

Warren said, “This idea that Donald Trump is going to do everything he can to destroy the post office because he knows he is losing this election, this is fundamentally wrong.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --