Warren: ‘Trump Provoked’ Iran Crisis

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) tweeted Tuesday that President Donald Trump “provoked” the ongoing crisis with Iran and was possibly heading toward “another forever war.”

The 2020 hopeful reacted to a New York Timesreport about Iran announcing it would violate the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal by stockpiling more low-enriched uranium than allowed under the pact. The Trump administration withdrew from the Obama-era agreement last year and has squeezed Tehran with sanctions, weakening the Iranian economy. Iran’s gesture is an attempt to blackmail European nations into offsetting their impact.

I hope Iran chooses a different path. But let's be clear: Trump provoked this crisis. He has no strategy to contain it, he's burned through our friends and allies, and now he's doubling down on military force. We can't afford another forever war. https://t.co/KxEcvtEQSn — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 18, 2019

In response to Iran’s announcement, Trump deployed 1,000 more troops to the Middle East and declared the Islamic Republic will never build a nuclear weapon. – READ MORE