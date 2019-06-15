Warren: Trump ‘Perfectly Willing to Break the Law as Long as It Helped’ Him (VIDEO)Share:Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "For Donald Trump to stand up & say, sure, he would take whatever it is that a hostile foreign government offered him to try to influence the election is to stand up and say, yeah, he was perfectly willing to break the law as long as it help Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/kC9GFZRlm4— The Hill (@thehill) June 15, 2019Friday 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) commented on President Donald Trump’s willingness to review “dirt” on political opponents from foreign governments. – READ MOREShare: Previous ArticleCalifornia farmers furious over delayed payments for land seized in high-speed rail push Next ArticleWATCH: Trump Taunts Stephanopoulos, Calls Him a ‘Little Wise Guy’