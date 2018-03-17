Warren Trashes Trump on Russia, But Look What the Russians Sent Her State

The deep blue Democrats of Elizabeth Warren’s home state of Massachusetts like to brag about how committed they are to “clean” energy, but when reality sets in, the Bay State will do what it has to in order to deal with frigid winters.

According to The Daily Caller News Foundation, the brutal cold of December and January this winter forced Massachusetts to import natural gas through a Russian company, Novatek, that was sanctioned by the Obama administration in 2014 in retaliation for Putin’s invasion and annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

The purchase was legal because the sanctions on Novatek didn’t cover liquefied natural gas, according to the The Boston Globe.

But the more important question is why it was even necessary. Why is New England importing natural gas from Russia when the United States is in the middle of an energy production revolution?

It’s because the environmentalist wing of the Democratic Party, dominant in the Bay State, has decided that pipelines are a threat to the commonwealth. – READ MORE

