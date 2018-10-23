Warren took DNA test to rebuild ‘trust in government’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Sunday said that she took the DNA test that showed a relative six to 10 generations ago was Native American in an effort to rebuild “trust in the government” through transparency.

Warren said the comment during a tense debate with her Republican challenger for Senate in Massachusetts, state Rep. Geoff Diehl. Warren, 69, is running for her second six-year term in the Senate and is a potential 2020 candidate for president.

She said that trust in the government is at an all-time low and changed her mind about the test after saying no to being tested in March.

Elizabeth Warren is being hammered, even by the Left. Her false claim of Indian heritage is only selling to VERY LOW I.Q. individuals! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2018

Warren shared the results last week with The Boston Globe. The results reveal “strong evidence” that Warren—who is called “Pocahontas” by President Trump — had a Native American ancestor dating back six to 10 generations. – READ MORE