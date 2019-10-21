Warren Threatens Israel: ‘Everything Is On the Table’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) took a hard line on Israel Saturday saying “everything is on the table” in imposing a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

“It is the official policy of the United States of America to support a two-state solution, and if Israel is moving in the opposite direction, then everything is on the table,” Warren said during a press availability with reporters Saturday.

In a formulation more commonly deployed by previous presidents in threatening the use of force against America’s enemies, Warren repeated the phrase but did not clarify precisely what pressure—military or otherwise—might be brought to bear.

“Right now, Netanyahu says he is going to take Israel in a direction of increasing settlements, that does not move us in the direction of a two-state solution,” Warren was quoted as saying. – READ MORE