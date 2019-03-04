Warren takes aim at Pence: He’s not a ‘decent’ man

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) reportedly said Saturday that she does not believe Vice President Pence is a decent man.

“I’m sorry. I followed Pence’s history on LGBTQ Americans, and I don’t think that is a decent position,” Warren said, according to Iowa Starting Line. “I disagree.”

Asked if she thinks Pence is a “decent” man, Warren said “no.”

The Massachusetts senator, who launched her 2020 presidential campaign earlier this year, made her opinions known just days after former Vice President Joe Biden faced scrutiny for calling Pence a “decent guy.”

Biden made the comments in reference to Pence at a Forum in Global Leadership at the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Thursday. The remark quickly led to backlash, with actress and former New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon (D) asking Biden to “consider how this falls on the ears of our community.”

Biden, who is considering a 2020 run for president, later clarified that there was "nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the Vice President."