Warren, Schumer Invoke ‘Econ 101’ In Push To Cancel $50K In Fed Student Loan Debt Per Borrower

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) continue to advocate for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to exercise unilateral power as president to “cancel” billions of dollars in federal student loan debt.

In an op-ed for Blavity, Warren and Schumer suggest that cancelling up to $50,000 in federal student loans per borrower would be a good way to “jumpstart” the economy amidst the coronavirus pandemic. They also invoked “Econ 101” to make their argument.

And even if don’t know one of our 43 million friends and neighbors buried under 1.5 trillion dollars in federal student loan debt, they understand the need to boost to our struggling economy. This is Econ 101: the best way to jumpstart our economy is to put more money in working families’ pockets — money they can spend in their communities. Broad cancellation of student debt would give tens of millions of Americans $200 to $300 more to spend and save each month. Cancellation also means they won’t have to worry about a student debt time bomb exploding when the payments suspension ends. With more money in their pockets and a smaller debt load, they can consider bigger purchases like cars and homes and, for some, start their own businesses. That’s good for the borrower and good for our economy.

The duo, who claim Biden can accomplish the task himself, also frame the action as the “single most effective executive action available to provide massive stimulus to our economy.” – READ MORE

