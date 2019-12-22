Warren Says Trump Would ‘Step on a Cute Little Kitten to Get Something Done’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Ma.) went after President Donald Trump in a post-debate interview Thursday, saying he would “step on a cute little kitten to get something done that would help himself.”

Here’s the video of Elizabeth Warren calling Donald Trump a kitten killer. Trump “would step on a cute little kitten” to get something done that would help him. pic.twitter.com/qU0z2ymP5B — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) December 20, 2019

Warren made the comments after a contentious Democratic debate where she sparred openly with South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. She was being interviewed by CNN when she was asked why she thought Trump has tried so hard to smear former Vice President Joe Biden and damage him politically.

“Look, I can’t get into the head of Donald Trump, that’s just, that’s a really horrible place to go,” Warren said. – READ MORE