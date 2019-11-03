Warren says health insurance workers laid off under ‘Medicare-for-all’ can work in auto, life insurance

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Friday in Iowa that private health insurance workers who lose their jobs under her government-run health care plan could work for life or auto insurance firms instead.

The 2020 presidential hopeful was asked where those who work in health insurance would go when private insurance is eliminated under her expansive “Medicare-for-all” plan, released earlier Friday.

Q: Where do those who work in health insurance go when private insurance is eliminated? Sen. Warren: “No one gets left behind. Some of the people currently working in health insurance will work in other parts of insurance. In life insurance, in auto insurance, in car insurance.” pic.twitter.com/5jztvYbqnb — The Hill (@thehill) November 1, 2019

“So if you’ve had a chance to read the plan, you’ll see no one gets left behind,” she said.

“Some of the people currently working in health insurance will work in other parts of insurance — in life insurance, in auto insurance, in car insurance, some will work for Medicaid,” she said.

Five years of “transition support” for displaced workers is built into the plan, Warren said. – READ MORE