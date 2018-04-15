Warren rakes in millions for campaign, driven by small donors

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) has now raised more than $3 million dollars in the first three months of 2018, according to The Boston Globe, driven by a groundswell of small donations.

The senator, who is up for reelection this year, raised $3.12 million in the first quarter of the year, her campaign said, adding to a campaign account that now has more than $15 million in cash on hand. Warren’s fundraising surge began last year, when she raised nearly $1 million per month ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Warren’s upcoming federal campaign filing report, due out Sunday, is expected to show that nearly 99 percent of her donations totaled less than $100, according to the Globe. And 82 percent of the donations were below $25 each, the campaign told MassLive.

The senator’s campaign began 2018 with a total of $14.1 million in cash on hand. – READ MORE

