Warren one-ups 2020 Dems, says Native Americans should be ‘part of conversation’ on reparations

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has one-upped the Democratic 2020 presidential competition by saying she would consider reparations not just for the descendants of slaves, but for Native Americans.

The Massachusetts Democrat had already joined Sen. Kamala Harris, California Democrat, and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro in coming out in support of some form of reparations for black Americans without offering details.

Asked Friday if Native Americans should be included in the discussion, the Massachusetts Democrat said, “I think it’s a part of the conversation. It’s an important part of the conversation.”

Her comments came in comments to reporters after a speech at the New Hampshire Democratic Party fundraiser in Manchester, according to the Boston Globe.

Financial reparations to atone for slavery has long been a talking point on the left that few if any top Democrats have supported, including former President Barack Obama and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

With a crowded Democratic field undergoing a race to the left, however, the idea of reparations is on the table as an issue in the 2020 presidential primary.

