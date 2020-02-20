Warren Nukes Bloomberg: He Calls Women ‘Fat Broads’ And ‘Horse-Faced Lesbians’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) immediately went after billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg during NBC’s debate on Wednesday night over his previous comments on women.

“I’d like to talk about who we are running against, a billionaire who calls women, ‘fat broads,’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians,’” Warren said. “And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Warren came out SWINGING at Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/3D8bnvvm4m — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) February 20, 2020

“Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop-and-frisk,” Warren continued. “Look, I’ll support whoever the Democratic nominee is. But understand this: Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.” – READ MORE

