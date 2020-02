Elizabeth Warren mocks Michael Bloomberg’s height during Nevada Caucus speech. He’s “a big threat…not a tall one, but a big one.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/HentjN1Bbz — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 23, 2020

After failing to win the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, Elizabeth Warren made Mike Bloomberg’s lack of physical stature a punchline.

Addressing supporters in Seattle, Warren warned Bloomberg is a threat. – READ MORE

