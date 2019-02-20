Warren Lied About Being American Indian – This Heckler Wants To Know Why

A heckler at a rally for Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren yelled on Saturday “Why’d you lie?” when Warren started talking about her background and who she was.

The heckler wanted to know why Warren identified as a Native American. It was revealed in February by The Washington Post that Warren wrote “Native American” on her Texas bar exam.

Warren admitted, following a DNA test, that she’s not an actual tribal citizen, saying “tribes and only tribes determine citizenship.”

Check out this mash-up of Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren’s latest awkward moments.

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the most recent videos by TheDCNF:

Is Thanksgiving Racist?

Super Bowl Or See Michelle Obama Speak?

Do You Really Need An ID To Purchase Cereal?

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation