Warren Laughs at Harris’s Plan to Kick Trump Off Twitter

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) scoffed at Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D., Calif.) proposal to ban President Donald Trump from Twitter.

When a reporter at MSNBC’s Gun Safety Forum asked Wednesday if Twitter should ban Trump, Warren laughed and said, “no.”

Harris, a former prosecutor and California attorney general, asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to suspend Trump’s account in a letter released Wednesday. She argued Trump had violated the platform’s user agreement, singling out several tweets concerning the whistleblower complaint about Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine. She said Trump’s criticisms of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry—including a tweet in which Trump quoted a pastor who warned that his ouster could cause “a Civil War like fracture” of the country—should be treated as serious threats. – READ MORE