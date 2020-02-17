Warren Issues Broadside Against Mainstream Media as Campaign Falters

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) issued a scathing denunciation of the mainstream media on Friday, accusing several outlets of ignoring her campaign in favor of lesser candidates and blaming that coverage in part for her campaign’s failure to gain traction with primary voters.

In an email to supporters on Friday, Warren’s campaign said it could no longer “count on the media to cover our campaign fairly.” It argued that other candidates, such as former vice president Joe Biden, received more coverage despite posting less impressive results in early primary states.

“The night of the Iowa Caucuses, CNN didn’t air Elizabeth’s full speech. But they aired the speeches of other candidates she beat,” the email said. “In New Hampshire on Tuesday night, networks played Vice President Biden’s speech from South Carolina despite the fact that he left the state before polls closed—but not Elizabeth’s even though she outperformed him, again.”

The campaign’s criticism comes after Warren’s disappointing performances in Iowa and New Hampshire. Despite surging national polls in September, Warren finished third and fourth, respectively. She amassed no delegates in the Granite State despite its proximity to her home state of Massachusetts. There are also signs her campaign faces financial trouble. Over the past week, Warren has canceled or shifted more than $1.2 million in ad buys in Nevada and South Carolina. – READ MORE

