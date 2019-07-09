Warren: I Would Push Israel to End Occupation of Palestinians



2020 hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) told activists at an event Monday that she supported pressuring Israel to, in their words, “end occupation” of Palestinian territories.

In a video posted by the left-wing Jewish group IfNotNow on Twitter, two of its activists approached Warren for a picture—she poses for photos with anyone who wants them after campaign events—and introduced themselves as American Jews with a proposition for her.

Our members in New Hampshire just asked @ewarren if she would commit to pressuring the Israel to stop their 52 year military Occupation over the Palestinian people.



She said YES.

“We really love the way you’re fighting corruption. We’d really love it if you also pushed the Israeli government to end occupation,” one of the activists said.

“Yes, yes. So I’m there,” Warren said quickly. – READ MORE

