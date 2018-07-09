Warren hints at 2020 bid in fundraising off Trump’s ‘Pocahontas’ mock

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is hinting at a future 2020 battle with President Trump in a new fundraising memo in which she mentions the president six times.

Teaming with MoveOn, her note meant to raise money for her reelection campaign off Trump’s latest “Pocahontas” attack never mentions any 2018 opponent. In it, she suggests that a broader war with Trump is coming.

Dear MoveOn member,

My 2018 re-election campaign is heating up, and Donald Trump just attacked me again—this time for speaking out against his immoral policies at the border.

But you know what? Mitch McConnell can’t shut me up, the Koch brothers can’t buy me off, and Donald Trump’s tweets won’t scare me away. I’ll continue to fight for all of us, with all of you by my side.

There’s only one challenge: Speaking out and standing up to Donald Trump and the Super PACs takes a grassroots army—and that army takes resources. Instead of asking corporate lobbyists for money, I’m asking you, Paul. And I’d like to meet you in person!

Can you chip in $3 now to help support my re-election campaign and MoveOn’s efforts to elect progressive Democrats in 2018? When you do, you’ll be entered to win a trip to meet with me one-on-one on the campaign trail or in Washington, D.C.!

I’ve spent the past six years in the Senate working every day to fight the entrenched powers in Washington and to level the playing field for working people. And I can promise you this: I’m just getting started.

With Donald Trump in the White House, we face a crisis in our country. It’s up to us to make a choice: Are we going to be a country that builds a future for all of our kids, or are we going to allow the billionaires and giant corporations to leave everyone else behind?

And now, the stakes are even higher.

Justice Kennedy is retiring. On Monday, Donald Trump will try to name his replacement.

This will be an uphill battle, but we need you with us in this fight. We still have democracy on our side, and we can’t win if we don’t fight.

Will you click here now and chip in $3, or whatever you can afford, to help me and MoveOn fight every single day for working families?

(When you support my campaign and MoveOn’s efforts to elect progressive Democrats this fall through this email, you’ll be entered to win a chance to meet me on the campaign trail or in Washington, D.C.!)

Thanks for all you do.

–Elizabeth Warren – READ MORE

