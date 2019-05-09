Warren Has Proposed or Backed Plans Totaling Estimated $129 Trillion in Government Spending

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) has backed or proposed plans during her 2020 presidential campaign that total up to $129 trillion in spending over the next 10 years, a Washington Free Beacon analysis shows.

Along with backing the Green New Deal ($94 trillion) and Medicare for All ($32.6 trillion), which total $126.6 trillion in estimated government spending over the next decade according to various studies, three of Warren’s major proposals alone cost $2.365 trillion: opioids ($100 billion), canceling student debt and offering free public college ($1.25 to $1.565 trillion), and universal child care ($700 billion).

Warren has won praise on the left for saying she has “got a plan” for various issues, and she has proposed an “ultra-millionaire,” 2 percent tax on Americans worth $50 million or more—it rises to 3 percent on Americans worth at least $1 billion—to pay for many of her projects, claiming it will raise about $2.75 trillion over the next decade.

Alongside Rep. Elijah Cummings (D., Md.), Warren unveiled a $100 billion initiative to combat the nation’s opioid epidemic on Wednesday. She wrote in a Medium post that the federal funding would be doled out over 10 years to provide state and local governments resources for prevention, treatment, and recovery. – READ MORE