Warren fundraising off ‘sexism’ in tweet referring to her likability

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is fundraising off a “gendered nonsense” tweet from Politico, which linked to an article drawing comparisons between Warren and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The Politico tweet, which has received significant pushback online, posed the question, “How does Elizabeth Warren avoid a Clinton redux — written off as too unlikable before her campaign gets off the ground?”

It was posted shortly after Warren announced she will be forming an exploratory committee to run for the White House in 2020.

“Every woman who’s ever put her name forward for something – and every sensible person who recognizes how smart, powerful women are written about, and the names they’re called – knows what’s going on here,” Warren’s team wrote in the fundraising email sent out Wednesday.

Elizabeth Warren just send out a fundraising email based on the Politico likability tweet pic.twitter.com/lgzT7KNE43 — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) January 2, 2019

“In honor (if that’s the right word) of this terrible tweet, we’ve set up a way to do something productive when you see this stuff like this,” the email reads, including links to donate to Warren’s campaign. “Like a swear jar, except for gendered nonsense commentary.”

Some commentators responding to the article say it's sexist to compare the two figures, who are dissimilar aside from their gender.