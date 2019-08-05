Warren Fundraises for Dem Senate Hopefuls Off Mass Shootings

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) sent a fundraising email Monday on the heels of two mass shootings, urging donations to Democratic Senate campaigns.

Shooters in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend killed a combined 29 people, reigniting a fierce debate over gun rights.

Warren, a 2020 presidential candidate, didn’t solicit donations for her campaign, but rather for Sens. Doug Jones (D., Ala.), Tina Smith (D., Minn.), and the eventual Democratic nominees in states holding Senate elections in 2020.

Warren blasted the lack of action on gun control in the Republican-led Senate, lamenting its “inexusable” failure to pick up legislation passed by Democrats in the House expanding background checks and waiting times. – READ MORE