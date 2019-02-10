Warren formally launches 2020 campaign, makes no mention of Native American controversy

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts – Vowing to “fight my heart out,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Saturday formally declared her candidacy for president.

The populist Democratic senator, who was re-elected in November to a second term representing Massachusetts, pushed her progressive platform as she told her life story of growing up “on the ragged edge of the middle class” and spotlighted her efforts on behalf of working class Americans.

But Warren made no mention of the swirling controversy over her longstanding claims of Native American heritage, which resurfaced over the last week and served as a major distraction as the senator geared up for her much anticipated official campaign launch.

2020 Watch-NOW: Democratic Sen. @ewarren formally declares her candidacy for president. Her campaign says there's a crowd of 3,500 at her event in the working class city of Lawrence, Massachusetts #2020election #mapoli #NHPolitics #FITN pic.twitter.com/IB7aXCuLzq — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) February 9, 2019

“This is the fight our lives. The fight to build an America were dreams are possible, an America that works for everyone. I am in that fight all the way. And that is why I stand here today to declare that I am a candidate for president of the United States,” Warren said in this working class city that sits along the Merrimack River in northern Massachusetts.

Warren promised to fight so “that every kid in America can have the same opportunity I had – a fighting chance to build something real.”- READ MORE