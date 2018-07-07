Warren fires back at Trump: Don’t ‘obsess over my genes’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) fired back at President Trump’s offer to pay her $1 million to take a test to prove her Native American heritage on Thursday by invoking his administration’s use of DNA tests to reunite separated immigrant parents and children.

“Hey, @realDonaldTrump: While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order,” Warren tweeted.

“Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you’re destroying.”

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said Thursday that it was conducting DNA tests to more quickly reunite immigrant children separated from their parents at the border under a since-ended administration policy. – READ MORE

