Warren ‘Filled With Terror’ About Midterm Elections (VIDEO)
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D.) told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow she is “filled with terror” that Democrats will not win at least one chamber of Congress come November’s midterm elections.
“If Donald Trump remains in control of the House and the Senate, and the Republicans won’t stop him, I don’t know what happens in the next two years,” Warren continued.
The Democrats need to flip about two-dozen seats in order to take control of the House of Representatives. The latest Real Clear Politics General Congressional Vote average shows Democrats lead Republicans by over 7 percent. – READ MORE
