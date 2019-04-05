Warren Echoes Stacey Abrams: She’s The ‘Rightful Governor Of Georgia’ (VIDEO)

As one of the numerous Democratic candidates speaking at Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network conference, and desperate to separate herself from the pack, Senator Elizabeth Warren echoed the claims of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams that she had been cheated out of victory last November in her race against now-Governor Brian Kemp.

Sen. Warren, 2018 truther: "Massive voter suppression prevented Stacy Abrams from becoming the rightful governor of Georgia."



The people in Congress and the White House, frankly, think they can ignore what voters want. They plan to keep enough people away from the polls that they can stay in power. They are working hard to shut down our democracy. Just last year the republicans in North Carolina’s ninth congressional district threw enough votes in the trash to rig an election.

Massive voter suppression prevented Stacy Abrams from becoming the rightful governor of Georgia. They'll fight anyone who tries to stand up and push back. They'll do whatever it takes to stop a full and fair count because they know that there's more that unites us than divides us. They know that a durable majority of Americans believe in the promise of America and they know that if all the votes are counted, we will win every time.