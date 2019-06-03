Warren: Country ‘Broken’ Before Trump — ‘America that Elected Him’ a ‘Country with Serious Problems’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said on Saturday at the MoveOn Big Ideas Forum in San Francisco that the United States had “serious problems” before Trump was in the White House because of the people who voted for him.

“A lot of people want to talk about the guy in the White House,” Warren said. “We need to talk about an America that was broken long before he arrived there — the America that elected him — that is a broken country, that is a country with serious problems.”

“But here’s the deal,” Warren said. “We have the chance in 2020 to take it all and make this country work.”

Warrens “big idea” at the forum had to do with another problem she sees in Washington: corruption.

“I want an America that doesn’t just work for a thin slice at the top,” Warren said. “I want to build an America that works for all of us.” – READ MORE