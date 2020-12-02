Warren Claims Biden Can Eliminate Billions in Student Loan Debt ‘All on His Own’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) says she supports an additional stimulus package to help Americans suffering due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, she says there is one action President-elect Joe Biden can take without Congress to help stimulate the economy: cancel billions of dollars of federal student loans.

During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Warren asked Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell how the economy could be affected by borrowers spending their part of their income to pay back federal student loan debt rather than paying for goods or services.

She also noted that the debt can make it harder for borrowers to get mortgages.

While she voiced support for additional fiscal stimulus, she said it is “pretty much impossible” to pass another stimulus bill “when Republicans in Congress refuse to take action.”

“But, student loan debt is different,” Warren said, adding, “All on his own, President-elect Biden will have the ability to administratively cancel billions of dollars in student loan debt using the authority that Congress has already given to the secretary of education.”- READ MORE

