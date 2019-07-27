Warren Campaign Fellowship Applicants: It Was a ‘Great Scam’

Applicants to a volunteer fellowship on Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D., Mass) presidential campaign have called the program a “great scam,” claiming that operation exploits unpaid members of Warren’s team.

In a report from the Daily Beast, two young men who had applied to volunteer for Warren’s campaign complained that the Senator’s image of a trust-busting champion of worker’s rights against exploitative corporations does not match the way her own campaign is run. The applicants told the Daily Beast that they were pushed to take unpaid positions over paid ones, that they were deceived about the possibility of financial assistance and that they were asked to sign irregular nondisclosure agreements.

“What was sold to me was very different than it actually was,” said Jonathan Nendze, a rising senior at Seton Hall University. “It was kind of a great scam of getting people to show up and work in the capacity of volunteer, but to function as a paid intern in the amount of work they’re doing.”

Concerns like Nendze’s are rising as Warren continues to place worker’s rights at the center of her campaign. These concerns are highlighted by the fact that Warren’s campaign offers unpaid fellowships, which many other campaigns do not do. Several worker’s rights groups have expressed concerns that such programs might allow campaigns to exploit unpaid labor under the guise of encouraging commitment to a cause. – READ MORE