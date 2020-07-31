Warren Calls on Department Leaders to Not Deploy Federal Forces to US Cities If Trump Loses Election

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wants leaders within top U.S. agencies to commit to not deploy federal agents to cities amid protests, noting specifically if President Donald Trump loses the upcoming election and does not leave office peacefully.

Warren penned a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Attorney General William Barr, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Tuesday, where she called on them to stop Trump from turning the various agencies into his “personal militia.”

“You are each responsible for the command of military or civilian troops and domestic law enforcement personnel in your agencies,” Warren wrote in the letter. “I urge you not to allow these personnel under your command or supervision to be used in any future domestic actions against people exercising their right to protest.”

The senator urged those who are in charge of the departments to not allow Trump to send federal law enforcement agents into cities with civil unrest. She noted opposition from local leaders in multiple states to the idea of federal agents being sent to their cities. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --