Warren calls for abolishing Electoral College

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Monday called for abolishing the Electoral College and moving to a national popular vote for presidential elections.

Warren, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, said during a CNN town hall in Mississippi that her view “is that every vote matters.”

“And the way we can make that happen is that we can have national voting and that means get rid of the Electoral College,” she added.

Warren added that she wanted to push the message in Mississippi because, during a general election, “candidates don’t come to places like Mississippi” or other non-swing states.

“They also don’t come to places like California and Massachusetts because we’re not the battleground states,” she noted. “We need to make sure that every vote counts.”

