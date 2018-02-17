Warren Buffett’s longtime sidekick says Bitcoin is ‘noxious poison’

Bitcoin’s surge to fame and fortune this year has forced the question of whether cryptocurrencies are viable out of Reddit threads and into the world of mainstream finance. It’s become the most-asked question of any serious investor or analyst, and the opinions range from “this might be interesting” to something a lot less polite.

As it turns out, you can put Charlie Munger, the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett’s long-time number-two, in that second category. During a question-and-answer at a shareholder meeting for the Daily Journal, a LA publisher that he’s the director of, Munger called Bitcoin “totally asinine” and a “noxious poison.”

CNBC reported Munger’s comments, which came in response to a question asked at the shareholder Q&A. He labelled the current Bitcoin price explosion as “totally asinine,” and said that the currency itself is “noxious poison.” So, not a fan. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *